Large tornado touches down in Arkansas amid extreme weather outbreak

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted during a tornado emergency in Lake City, Arkansas, on Wednesday as a so-called "once-in-a-generation" storm hit parts of the South and Midwest.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live