It’s not too late: Taking on takeout containers

More
ABC News’ Ginger Zee looks at a sustainable alternative to plastic takeout food containers.
5:45 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It’s not too late: Taking on takeout containers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:45","description":"ABC News’ Ginger Zee looks at a sustainable alternative to plastic takeout food containers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75262149","title":"It’s not too late: Taking on takeout containers","url":"/US/video/late-taking-takeout-containers-75262149"}