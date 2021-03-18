Transcript for Latest on the Atlanta-area shootings: Suspect is charged after killing 8

And our Allan Loeb says it is joining us now with the latest on this case he also have our correspondent even children on the phone both of them have been following this case. Very closely LL and we heard the police they're stressing that. Everything still on the table and that the investigation is still an early stages so what are they focusing on at this point. Yeah that's right Diane so. This moment they not they're not a 100% sure whether she'd straight took eight in the motive for the shooting but again could be against women it could be again Asia and she and it also is one thing that are looking. And very important to point out their investigation. Atlanta's investigation is separate from Cherokee county's investigation. And that is also west you know there are two investigations. On going at this moment I. And and Eva. To get to one of the issues in this is one of those crimes that just touches such a powerful chord India Asian American community and then across the country. Can you talk a little bit do we know about these victims I was struck that there are having difficulty it seems. Confirming your next of kin. And reaching out to them to make those a notification. Right yeah they're struggling. To get hot Margaret Beckett can't I think when you look old east pike to operate and work. You get a little better in writing to and my time covering these kind bin Laden network and local blue dolphin and that is women and lived and worked and ate pretty much bigger higher lie. Inside the building that they worked and and were rarely allowed to leave. Often crime bill Linehan. And the women that we may be cock now here we don't know that yet. We're not only victims of the shooter but it could potentially be victim lived possibly. Sex trafficking. And they'll. Trying to locate cool they're next it can arm where their next can our. The language barrier that often against been good to your will they speak English or. Be able understand the English as being broken pet that often delayed. Some of these procedural things that we often see after crime like this happen. The number of some called and act message that I got after being Syrian machine happened from other. Asian women better friend my colleagues and journalists all across the country would jump little. It felt like a gut punch we were all waiting to see how this could going can be covered. Because we're all very much aware of this hyper tech socialization and that a dead American culture and Asian limit. And that in a lot of ways dehumanized. It. Who beat women Wear what we know often in these cases is that. How these women and gotten back trafficking situation and then in being kind didn't environments. Is often theory complicated she and is not as simple as let. Many people think of when they seem Jack quirk or prosecution he blocked the have a negative connotation about how people end up in those. Scenarios catch her a lot of these women how they ended up in this place. Could look at very different from that idea from Manhattan drug addiction or another addiction problem a joke. That idea hyper sexual I think that end. Asian women particularly being serviced her mad at you could miss did he Wear a concurrent. For all of and he would you wait to learn more about these women I have bad you heard it here very complicated life story. And L women I know that you're there at a vigil you know we haven't seen these. Come up as people express their grief over the lives lost. In this shooting spree what have you heard from people there what are they saying about these victims and a loss that they're feeling. Yes he always finding out that we still don't know. Libyan leaving behind isn't leaving flowers like he's we have this one pull over here saying darkness cannot drive out there darkness only light can do that he cannot drive out other sheets. Only love can do that voting public KJR there we also see here imagine a world where we all counts an air and each other. We will stand in solidarity these are just some of that message is that people coming in leading B. Whereas we don't know who these people are we know that are currently trying to work notifying next of Shannon it will take some time we know that Dan curry an embassy here says they are working also and that it will be trying to bring those bodies back home to their family network screen and shall we do know again it's. Investigators don't want to name that now because they know it final. And then this is just want it that it has escaped across the nation we have other vigils in not just you're in Atlanta an inch this is all holding during a time where there is in line glanced against the Asian American and Pacific islander community she is something that people here are trying to protest against when you you see behind me right here actually on my side there are people who have been holding signs. Sign that the gentleman behind his back and that is also trying to understand why this is continues to. Keep this isn't he telling us your community here with desk it is in its own rhetoric we've been seeing in an Elvis and niche and right to know that some people are testifying before congress including Turkish and a day she and Hulu will be talking about us as well. I now when I'm president Biden and vice president Harrison who were scheduled to visit Atlanta tomorrow as part of the record release tour across the country but. They're changing their focus now what do we know about their plans at this point. Some president. I didn't vice president Harris were originally scheduled to its how old in 190 release gets an instead now they're going to be meeting with Asian American advocates and state lawmakers. Due to Tuesday's just resting attacks here in this community skies parent Alan Lopez and Atlanta porous thanks Alan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.