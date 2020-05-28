Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

In the meantime we turn out ABC's Rachel Scott who's in Washington DC with the latest headlines for us good afternoon Rachel. Amy good afternoon here are some of the developments who we are working on. Violent protests over the death of an all unarmed black man in police custody intensify and spread across the country. Anger and chaos in the streets in Minneapolis with. Buildings burning the mayor and they are calling for calm as demands for justice for Jorge Floyd spread to Los Angeles. Demonstrators there forming a human chain and swarming that police cruiser. Also clashes with police in Memphis. Now to new jobless numbers just in the US Labor Department reporting more than two point one million workers. Applied for unemployment assistance last week raising the total number of layoffs to nearly 41 million in the past ten weeks. Announcer the bright lights suddenly gone dark in the heart of New York city's time square billboard stand for one minute last night a show of solidarity for struggling businesses. Restaurants and nonprofits. Amy that was set up and that blackouts stage by Times Square alliance and other groups that say businesses and eateries. Are still suffering and they need some support. Any they certainly do Rachel thank you so much.

