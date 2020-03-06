Transcript for Latest developments

Now we turn to Rachel Scott in Washington, D.C. With the latest headlines. Some of the developments we're working on. We start with the election news making headlines. The city of Ferguson, Missouri, the site of so much racial unrest six years ago when a black teenager was killed by a white office, now electing its first African-American mayor. The councilwoman winning that historic contest and nine-term congressman Steve king of Iowa, known for his inflammatory comments on white supremacy, defeated last night in a primary battle. A much calmer night across the nation, as curfews intensified in many cities, violence and looting down in new York City and elsewhere. A standoff between protesters and police on the Manhattan bridge ending without incident. In Washington, this striking image from ABC's Martha Raddatz at the Lincoln memorial, peaceful protesters and the National Guard coming face to face. And with thousands of protesters in such close contact, worries of a spike in coronavirus cases grow. Dr. Deborah birx says she's working with mayors to expand testing. And those healthcare workers on the virus front lines, we've been applauding them for so long, the table's now turned, employees at nyu health coming out to clap for protesters as they March by, such a powerful image there, Amy. Yeah, a beautiful one. Thank you so much, Rachel.

