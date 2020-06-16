Transcript for Latest developments

ABC's Kara Phillips is in Washington with all the latest headlines Forrest good afternoon Kara. Amy great to see you we begin with the new forecast on coded nineteen deaths in America a Reuters. Now reporting the deaths wool is projected to issued about 200000. People by October. The institute for health metrics and evaluation saying that Florida will be among the hardest hit states. Those projected increases said to be mainly due to reopening measures nationwide. And now American Airlines is joining united was stricter mask policies on board airline flights to help mitigate the spread of Kobe nineteen. And help keep passengers and crew safe. The airlines say those refusing to Wear a mask. Risk not being able to travel on future flights and be getting this Thursday United Airlines says those passengers who won't Wear some type of facial covering. Will be placed on an internal travel restriction list. And the new headline out of Harvard University regarding student testing the university. Will not require SATs or AC tease for it missions next year due to all the complications from cold it. Under grant applicants are now off the hook due to quote. Insurmountable. Challenges in scheduling those tests. In an ESPN special NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Saying he encourages. And supports a pro team to sign sidelined quarterback. Calling Catherine it. The San Francisco 49 are dominated headlines in 2016. When he decided to take in need during the National Anthem. To protest social injustice. And police brutality. And Amy definitely. That is a big development in sports since the 32 year old hasn't played since the Tony sixteen c.s and cabinet reportedly. More motivated than ever to return to the NFL in the Acura we will definitely be keeping our eye on that story.

