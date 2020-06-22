Transcript for Latest developments

A lot still has to figured out. We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips who's in Washington, D.C. With the latest headlines for us. We begin with the investigation in Alabama into a jarring discovery at a NASCAR garage. A noose was found at the talladega superspeedway in the garage stall of driver bubba Wallace, the only black driver who successfully pushed for the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR tracks. NASCAR vowing to get to the bottom of what it calls a heinous act. Wallace tweeting, it leaves him, quote, incredibly saddened and that is painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society. And the investigation into a new incident involving a new York City police officer and an apparent chokehold of a suspect in custody. An NYPD officer suspended without pay after this controversial video appears of a man held during an arrest in queens by four police officers. And the little girl in Michigan making a difference. Meet the 9-year-old, learned how to sew in an after-school program and she's been taking advantage of that skill, making more than 500 masks for anyone who needs them. And ym, we're told that she learned how to sew at Trinity lutheran. And that she doesn't take a penny for those masks that she makes. We salute this little girl in doing good in our world. Making our Monday. That's right. Thank you.

