Transcript for Latest results on Newark’s water supply to be announced

Running the latest on New York's lead water crisis today preliminary results are being released on the thousands of filters water filters. Networks you eliminate led to from the city's drinking water supply. Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco is live with details good morning few Diana. Michelle good morning it is then a rough go for residents here as far as this led crisis is concerned and the mayor has said ahead of today's big unveiling. And he is very optimistic about what these test results will reveal know what I can't tell you. His residence here are ready for this crisis to be over today we will find out of the 38000. Water filters. That were handed out to residents here have been working several months ago was determined that builders were not stopping the high levels of lead from getting into the drinking water. Do Newark's aging pipes homes in the aquatic in one acute treatment areas. Have tested positive for very high lead levels of federal government stepped in a few months back and ordered the city to hand out bottled water to be affected residents. So far Newark he's handed out 70000. Cases of bottled water meanwhile the city is now hard at work replacing some 181000. Led lines to homes of Newark residents for freak. Initially New York officials thought this would take years but with everyone's cooperation. Based massive 100 in twenty million dollar replacement project. Could be completed in just a matter of months. The governor will also be here today at City Hall to you joined the mayor for this 1 o'clock announcement live in New York I'm Diana Rocco channel seven. Eyewitness.

