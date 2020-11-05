Now Playing: More cases of mysterious illness in children possibly linked to coronavirus

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: City in New Jersey vows to test all residents for COVID-19

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: May 11, 2020

Now Playing: Meet the New Hampshire nurse whose personal history is helping make a difference

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: 1 out of every 3 COVID-19 deaths is a nursing home resident or worker

Now Playing: The UFC returned for the 1st time since pandemic began

Now Playing: The geriatric nurse on the front lines of the pandemic

Now Playing: UK Prime Minister clarifies phased plan to ease England out of lockdown

Now Playing: New safety measures in the West Wing

Now Playing: Will warm weather stop coronavirus?

Now Playing: Dr. Ashton explains mysterious illness affecting kids

Now Playing: Dan Harris does these five things daily to protect his mental health

Now Playing: Rare child illness possibly linked to COVID-19

Now Playing: Paying tribute to moms on the frontlines

Now Playing: Some Americans push back on social distancing