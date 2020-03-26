Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

The developments for tracking right now the number of states now on virtual lockdown. Growing to at least 28. More than 69000. Cases are over across our fifty states and territories. And the dramatic numbers from U nest go. Nearly 90%. Of the student population not attending school right now more than one point five billion children and adolescents are round the world. Joining us now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton doctor Jan. We heard Governor Cuomo here in New York note a bit of a down tick in the rehab hospital late hospitalization here in New York City so. If you can give us some perspective what does that mean. Well Amy he's. Not sure what it means and the heat it really express some major's skepticism. In whether or not it was even real and to be clear. The rate of hospital admissions is still doubling but it's doing so at a slower pace. Over the last two to three days that's obviously good news but some theories behind that is that one at some of the more sick patients. Could take awhile to present. So normally we think that's occurring maybe after two weeks sometimes even longer of being infected with covic nineteen so that's why you keep hearing. Though the look back on Italy that we were about two to three weeks behind them and also you heard governor homeowners say. He thinks the worst hit to New York City will be instituted three weeks from now. However. On the bright side it is possibly an indication that he's a progressive social distancing measures. Are buying us time and remember that is one of the goals certainly we can hope that god is perhaps where we're headed our ever gonna check back in with you shortly doctor Jan ashen.

