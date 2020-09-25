Transcript for Latino, Hispanic families struggle with costs of learning at home during COVID-19

Hispanics and Latinos not only on the front lines of the corona virus pandemic. But also in its costs here's. The government. And urgent Aaron normally the electricity bill is around seventy or eighty dollars. Right now it's up to a hundred and they're ready in a 140 dollars why. Well because I have to keep the AC running the computers plugged in and the tablet connected it out as a cynic cleans house is for a living. Now the costs of her three children learning from home is adding up with the money I have to pull together a month to month I always budget for Wi-Fi. In April survey by a physician led networks almost plummet nearly 40% of Latinos did not have broadband Internet access and home. And 32% did not have a computer. The mother of three says other children have sat outside her home to use her Internet to do online homework. The digital divide felt in the largest school district in Georgia when they count me. 33%. Of students their identify is Hispanic and Latino compared to 20% to identify as Caucasian. No because you'll Crawford leads a Hispanic mention ship program acted districts. Even if we bought it. 00 every day. I. Know how old and a lot of our families. How multiple. Ate out. Educate the students she says she first test to help parents were asked to see in the hard hit with unexpected expenses during the cold mid nineteen pandemic. Written. Well you. When they stopped coming it was honestly Rath thank god Mary helped us three times with bags of food. And we did have to ration of food we've gotten political world will do a little. Through the program moody has already delivered more than 300 banks. Of food and school supplies to parents. Translated the school's latest update from English to Spanish. And is now trying to keep some children in school who are skipping on home learning and helping their family dealt by working in stay. Definitely. I'm into guidance and is ready to tying. It would be learning at. Each tiny. We eat. L when Lopes ABC news Atlanta.

