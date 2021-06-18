Lava continues to flow out of Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in the K&#299;lauea's summit caldera on Wednesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live