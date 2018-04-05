Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys 2 homes

More
The eruption began on Thursday on the Big Island.
1:33 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys 2 homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54946338,"title":"Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys 2 homes","duration":"1:33","description":"The eruption began on Thursday on the Big Island. ","url":"/US/video/lava-volcano-eruption-hawaii-destroys-homes-54946338","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.