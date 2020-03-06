How should law enforcement respond to protests?

More
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson discusses how law enforcement should handle growing protests and efforts at reform.
4:53 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How should law enforcement respond to protests?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:53","description":"Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson discusses how law enforcement should handle growing protests and efforts at reform.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71034120","title":"How should law enforcement respond to protests?","url":"/US/video/law-enforcement-respond-protests-71034120"}