Transcript for Lawmaker questions DHS secretary about death of detainee

Thank you mr. chairman and thinks Dennis. Yeah. Wrong and improper medical care and DHS detention facilities may have contributed to the death of her art though crews. And. Can you assure this committee. That not a single additional deaths will result because of negligence on the part of your and I can assure you that I hold an eminently tests accountable and that we always consistently reviewing some of the highest standards in the world as you know. But our goal is always to take care of those in our custody at you have my commitment to ensure that. That Oliver detention centers take good care of those in her care. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.