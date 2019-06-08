Transcript for Lawmakers debate gun policy reform after El Paso, Dayton massacres

And after the weekend obviously we're new conversations about this countries and gun laws. On Capitol Hill top Democrats calling for senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to canceled the Senate's August recess. And get to work immediately saw want to bring in Kathryn fathers NRDC bureau. Catherine Kinney just remind us of the two bills at the house already passed back in February. DS in the house is already passed legislation for this back in February 2 bills. Four background check legislation now during that time the White House also threatened. To veto those in the senate hasn't acted on this two bills but what they would do while one of those bills would establish new background check requirements for firearm transfers. Between private parties any other bill would extend that review period for the FBI to complete its background checks for guns. A from three to ten days but. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she released a statement saying it is incumbent upon Mitch McConnell to bring the senate back into session to vote on this legislation they're gone. A for five weeks right now says she says he must bring them back because at the end of the day he's the one. Who sets the floor scheduled for these nets rain and so has he responded. It look. He is encouraging Republicans. To listen closely to what the president said yesterday and his response and this is we need to come up with a bipartisan solution and keep having a conversation about it but of course Democrats in the house would argue that that's what they've done they've come up with these bipartisan solutions. And now they sent them to Mitch McConnell. Who won't bring them to the floor. So I just one mentioned this before you go. We also had former President Obama. The writing and thumb a letter on these recent shootings. So what do we know about that because he hasn't said much during this administration night. Yesterday he he did speak out about this. AM this is a rare statement for Obama he rarely. Speaks out now he did mention the president or any politicians buying names but he was. Very critical of government leaders the quote that really stood out to me Kimberly he says. We should Sao only were jacked. You know coming out of the months of any immoral act now than any of our leaders. That creates a climate of fear and hatred from normal lines as racist sentiment so you can gather from that that he was implying that comments up from the president that many Democrats have called. Racist but definitely a rare rebuke by President Obama an issue such a statement critical. Of our leaders I have he believes created effects. Divisive divisive continent. All right Catherine father's right dinner DC bureau thank you so much.

