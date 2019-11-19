Transcript for Lawmakers gear up for a busy week of impeachment hearings

I want to bring in now one of our special gestured break down what we expect to hear today Melissa Marie she's a current constitutional law professor at NYU Melissa my question do you. They have to build a case or that's what Democrats are trying to do they're trying to build the case. The first Dave impeachment proceedings of the hearings the public hearings. The defense from Republicans was this is all hearsay but today we have two witnesses who were on that July 25. Call it's a very hard Q refute the testimony of these cheap people who were there. Not only were there actually thought that something highly an orthodox took place so much so. That one of them went and surfaced at you higher ups and was told to keep quiet about it. We also stock that. I'm in response ms. williams' testimony the president seemed incredibly exercise that came out against her called her never temper. This is really damning testimony this'll be high stakes staff. And we're going to see the Democrats really hammer on us this morning and in the afternoon were going to see the Republicans try to undermine what was done in the morning. By relying on to Morrison's testimony and also the testimony of corporal Kirk. Both Williams. And in and testify for hours. I don't know how how familiar with the transcripts of their testimony. Because there were long but do you see any key pieces of evidence anything they said. That leads to the democrats' argument of abuse of power of bribery of any of the articles impeachment they may want to bring. So I think the Democrats are going hammer for then then at least the fact that he thought that this was unused well that he thought it backed the this moving of the transcript from the ordinary server to the highly classified server with something highly unusual met to cover up. This information and the fact that the references to the Biden's were delete it from the rough transcript were also highly unusual and again that it went to the fact that other people who were in that contacts also recognize that was highly in usual. And highly suspect and took great pains to remove it. For Williams I think it's going to be keyed the fact that she was one of the people who knew about vice president patents it not being sent on to Ukraine for presidential and skis may inauguration instead being replaced by the three amigos. Sog blend. Volcker and Rick Perry and shall I guess will be pressed about that at the planks and to figure out whether or not. The reason Mike Pence was removed was to allow these three who are really at the heart of this shadow channel foreign policy to have access to the new Ukrainian. It is important that when Williams and pence meet. So Lansky that that the investigations are not brought up is is that sort of gaming for the president as well because there wasn't. Up a pattern there that you could say all administration officials were on board with us. Well one of the things the president has said repeatedly is that his only interest here was in rooting out corruption and you would assume that if that was the case from the vice president would have been charged with bringing this up as well. In the broader contacts at anti corruption efforts and it was clear from this williams' testimony that that was not the case all right Melissa Marie thinks so much for you we look forward to morbid analysis.

