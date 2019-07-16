Transcript for Lawmakers meet on growing female prison population

Limit are the fastest growing segment of the prison population. Increasing by 700%. From 19822017. Prison to straighten my small young family. Present a set up to separate and destroyed barns that are there and as a mother you need to be there for your children. One in four women were incarcerated. Had not been convicted. That figure alone demonstrates that we use incarceration far too much to hear mothers cry at night eight. Over and over again different mothers every night for something. That to have your child taken with me forever and signed away is something. That I will never forget decades women and girls have been the fastest growing part of the prison population in the United States. Is this because of an unprecedented. Crime wave perpetrated by American women. Now we need to not just lock people up we need to is I like to say buried alive. We need to actually help them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.