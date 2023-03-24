Lawmakers skeptical about TikTok CEO’s responses on safety, spying concerns

TikTok creators are on edge after CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by lawmakers about the app’s privacy and security, especially when it comes to foreign involvement.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live