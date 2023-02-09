Lawrence Bartley says ‘52 cents an hour’ not enough for inmates

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Lawrence Bartley about his new series “Inside Story” created by VICE News and the Marshall Project which looks at broader problems inside America’s prisons.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live