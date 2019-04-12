Transcript for Lawsuit slams New York City homeless program

636 right now Elizabeth, New Jersey is now considering joining the lawsuit. Against New York City filed by Newark over controversial homeless. We location program the suit alleges hundreds of homeless people are being shipped out. Of New York City to uninhabitable or illegal apartments. Through the program the city pays for the rent for a year the mayor of east aren't says his town is also bearing the brunt of this program and understands why New York's mayor is taking legal action. He is gay and any data. Wit. The homeless population. Went Toppert homeless population their fury has. New York responded to the suit saying quote the city of Newark has inexplicably. Taken a page from the trump playbook building a wall to single out and prevent families from seeking housing. New Jersey official saying they just want more transparency when it comes to working together to help the homeless.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.