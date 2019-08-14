Transcript for Lawsuits expected for alleged child sexual abuse

Opening today New York is offering a window of justice as a state allows new suits in old child sex abuse cases the one year reprieve will allow O will open. New opportunities for lawsuits against people or institutions Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco is live in lower Manhattan with deet tails Diana. Lorraine good morning just so little later this morning we will be hearing from advocates who thought for more than a decade hard for this bill. They say it is finally a chance for victims to tell their stories hundreds. Of lawsuits were filed at midnight and hundreds more are expected to be filed today. He believed he rallying on the courthouse steps the Catholic Church the boy scouts of America. And several schools and hospitals are among the institutions expected to be named as defendants in these suits. This is also advertise to billboards in Times Square yesterday hundreds of people who say they were sexually abused as children in New York. Will file lawsuits against their abusers bill was signed by the governor six months ago. But starting today victims who missed the statute of limitations for criminal or civil suit can now file. This means anyone no matter what age who claims to be a victim of abuse can bring a civil suit. This window closes next longest one firm has already filed 400 cases. If you in your grades are. Had the audacity to touching silence. I don't care was fifty or sixty years ago. Third day of reckoning is now. This one year window is over on August 13 of 20/20 victims will then have until they are 28 years old permanently to pursue criminal charges. And until they're 55 years old to pursue. A civil suit under the new law the old age was 21 where I live in police where this morning I'm Diana Rafah tunnels have. Eyewitnesses.

