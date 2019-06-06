Transcript for LAX power outages cause major delays

LAX was literally in the dark last night up power bomb at the airport resulted in the loss of power in lots of canceled flights so frank -- Reidy is at LEX with more frank. I'm Frank Miller Reidy here at terminal one of LAX where. Only moments ago passengers were allowed to re and serve the terminal after having to go through a rescreening process. If you do look power outage as LEX last night now a year LEX Twitter account just released tweet saying that self was. Has had he Levin a flight cancellations and fifteen. Flight delays due to the power outage though only moments ago this terminal behind me was completely empty. It had to be fully evacuated and that includes the restaurants. And the employees here at the restaurant so. There are only now. Prepping for the day and allowing passengers to get their food they needed that extra time. 22 Pratt you can see all the lines. Behind me it. Anyway they're through it is completely full to get people had to go. About a couple of hours just to go through the rescreening pauses again. I myself but to wait an hour and a half. And that was with clear and TSA free checking everything else the people who did and how that had to wait even longer. So again southwest has had he let in flight cancellations and fifteen. Flight delays due to this pout power outage but people here. Tell me that there but it definitely excited to get on to their flights if they can make it. Because several of them told me that they had to actually the once they had already boarded just to get screened once more. Travel nightmare all right thank you frank so much.

