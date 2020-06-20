Leading black businesses in the former ‘Black Wall Street’ of Tulsa, Oklahoma

On May 31, 1921, a white mob burned a prosperous black neighborhood, killing up to 300 people. To this day, black-owned businesses are vulnerable but continue to push forward.
6:05 | 06/20/20

