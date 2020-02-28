Transcript for Leap-year sisters reunite with leap-year doctor who delivered them

Second grader quote we Davidson has high hopes for her birthday. After all it comes around only once every four years how he going to be this weekend. Tampa. Don't know what few years old. She is a leap year baby one who hopes she can some held top. Which she got as a present for her first official birthday. Where I think a little sister named Joseph well. Through. Pain sleep and if you're wondering mom and dad did play and that's the best they could. We exceed debt I was likes Hillary faded ardidi for the first line was I'm encouraged me fat and I it was. Doctor doctor Grossman and he's like Mimi you're being will be Boren my birthday and fear of happy birthday this is doctor Grossman the one who delivered both girls that virtue of where he's hospital it's might twelfth toilets well. What's leave it or not. A leap year baby till sort of thumping the share of people and it's almost like professed reverence from the same hometown. We feel a bond even though. You don't really know these people he gave his birthday bodies present to win turned keep him cards for the babies born on February 29. This year I was enjoy working on my birthday because I like adding leaker babies to the next since the girls actual birthday only comes once every four years and it's a Saturday mom says she's going all out and even muddying the girls picked the theme. The choice. Terrible twos were just going off Alec I had my daughter made her hope laugh Apple's second grade hash tag leave happens in board he's Beckham injured since channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.