Transcript for ‘I learned a lot about COVID,’ Trump says in new video on Twitter

We get a great reports from the doctors this is an incredible hostile Walter Reed. The work they do his chest absolutely amazing and I want to thank them all. The nurses and doctors everybody here. I've also got the meet some of the soldiers and the first responders and what a group I also think we're gonna pay a little surprise. To some of the great patriots that we had out on the speed. And they've been out there for a long time and they've got some flags and they love our country so. I'm not telling anybody but you but I'm about to make a little surprise visit so perhaps I'll get there before you get to see me. But I just when I look at the enthusiasm. And we have enthusiasm like probably nobody's ever had are. People that love the job we're doing we have more enthusiasm. That may be anybody. So it's been very interesting journey has learned a lot about Kobe's. I learned that by really going to school this is the real schools this is an let's read the book school and I get and I understand it and it's. Very interesting thing I'm going to be letting you know about it in the meantime we love the USA and we love what's happening thank you.

