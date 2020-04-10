-
Now Playing: Trump takes motorcade ride to wave to his supporters amid treatment
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’
-
Now Playing: President Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to greet supporters
-
Now Playing: President Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to greet supporters
-
Now Playing: Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border
-
Now Playing: Trump to spend 3rd night at Walter Reed Medical Center
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s doctors say he has ‘continued to improve’
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor proposes shutdown in hot spots after seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Trump's medical team updates on president's condition
-
Now Playing: Trump's condition continues to improve
-
Now Playing: South Carolina police officer killed in shooting
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Gamma drenches Yucatan Peninsula
-
Now Playing: NFL game schedule shaken up by COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: President Trump releases video update on health status
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s health expected to impact stock market
-
Now Playing: New details on President Trump’s hospitalization