Legendary marine biologist: ‘Most of life on Earth lives in the dark’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with legendary marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle, author of “Ocean: A Global Odyssey,” about the importance of the world’s oceans and how to save them.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live