Transcript for Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

That legendary television host Regis Philbin has died his family reporting that he passed away yesterday of natural causes one month before his 89 birthday. Philbin is down to earth persona and sense of humor made him one of the most popular television personalities for decades including his long run. As cohost of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. Later Regis and Kelly. As host of the popular game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?. But fill his television career began much earlier ABC's more CB dolls now with a look. Don't have a sleeping problem yeah. Television fixture for more than half a century Regis Philbin eclectic interview style. Folksy banter and self deprecating sense of humor even the talk show host others wanting to emulate Philbin was raised in the Bronx. After a stint in the navy he headed west to San Diego where he landed his first talk show and good show. We'll be right back. It's great to talk show super stardom I'm next to Los Angeles where he took over hosting duties from Steve Allen. Before finally bursting onto the national stage as the sidekick onion duties from Steve Allen. Before finally bursting onto the national stage as the sidekick on the Joey Bishop show the hottest thing on record. Disinfectant. In 1985 he was back home in New York sharing interview duties with Kathie Lee Gifford. They're still Live with Regis and Kathie Lee became a ratings winner but the popular dual working together for fifteen years. In 2001 so clever start having. Brooklyn inherited the school looks like reach their on air chemistry winning in the daytime Emmy award for outstanding talk show that's seen a year. For years later killed in broke the Guinness world record for most time on camera then helped pay 101001. Eight hour this will be my last year on this show. And it was the biggest role in my life. Bonnie eleven stepping down from the perennially successful program live after nearly 28 years the veteran broadcaster also graced prime time most notably as the host of the popular game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? from. But Nolan will. Knew he was married twice and had four children a multi talented entertainment writer comedian and television personality. Children will be remembered as a gold standard mixture of sarcastic witty and genuine warmth. Marcy Gonzales ABC news New York.

