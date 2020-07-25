-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel, Regis Philbin on new ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ set: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel on hosting new celebrity ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel reveals how he’ll carry on Regis Philbin’s ‘final answer’ legacy
-
Now Playing: Memorials for the late Rep. John Lewis begin
-
Now Playing: Strong winds, rain hit Texas coast as hurricane approaches
-
Now Playing: Colorado teen sentenced to life for 2019 STEM school shooting
-
Now Playing: Planning for retirement during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Study finds surgeons’ attire ‘inappropriate’
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Hanna heads to Texas
-
Now Playing: John Lewis’ casket leaves funeral home
-
Now Playing: Doctors’ groups urge state officials to shut down the country again
-
Now Playing: Professional sports players use their platform for social change
-
Now Playing: Americans’ fears grow concerning federal relief ending, evictions
-
Now Playing: Weeklong celebration for Rep. John Lewis begins in Troy
-
Now Playing: Albuquerque mayor speaks on protests, city’s violent crime rate
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director and doctor speaks on varying reports of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new book ‘Finding Freedom’ about Meghan and Harry’s split from the royals
-
Now Playing: Federal law enforcement agents, Portland citizens face off in new protests
-
Now Playing: ABC’s Bob Woodruff and his son’s new adventure series, ‘Rogue Trip,’ on Disney+