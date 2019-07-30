One-legged man allegedly drives 200 miles in stolen police car

The 43-year-old amputee is accused of breaking into a police cruiser in Tennessee and driving until the gas tank was empty.
0:43 | 07/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for One-legged man allegedly drives 200 miles in stolen police car
That's this is body cam Sunday night as Williamson county deputies arrest of frank Ramsey. Typically don't own it. The 43 year old is accused of breaking out the glass of this cruiser. Back. Finding the keys then driving some 200 miles to middle Tennessee. Were not. And won't. You know weapons news yeah. The reason the MPT stopped here at 840 and Columbia pike. He reportedly ran out of gas passes or that I got the report didn't say that best Wragge from the officers that Limbaugh. Pays Rhonda gassing was sitting there like no summit accompanied him.

