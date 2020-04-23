Transcript for How letter carriers keep delivering mail despite coronavirus dangers

We are back now win these special delivery the united states postal workers pretty much. Taking their lives in their hands at every mailbox on the street in the corona virus pandemic so we're gonna join on the route today for a closer look. At some of those challenges. I I'm feel better. And a letter bearing the ending of California. I love my job. Now lower. Yeah and constant media have suffered third 39 years. Here's. Renovation. When I voted in Florida mountain Zion. We no longer have been my heart standards. Yeah. A couple other customer they couldn't find where. And I had just gotten sending combat zone finance and not from anybody. Thinking car it's. Ten green that hadn't happened. I'm counting the mountain one of my phone. I thought it might have to present enough not now and I did on this front for eighteen years and their family in the the post office for 37 years. I'm Tina what a hero and all those other letter carriers where we are more dependent on deliveries than ever before thank you for your service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.