Transcript for Lightning kills man, injures woman in Colorado

Colorado authorities say a hiker was killed in a lightning strike Sunday the 36 year old was on a mountain trail near boulder. When police say he was hit directly with lightning along to his upper body. The sheriff's office says the current traveled from him to his wife was also injured but is recovering. Just two weeks ago eight other hikers in Colorado were injured during a lightning strike. Meanwhile the big weather story today is in the south where the remnants of hurricane barrier causing problems let's take a look at your Monday forecast. Good morning we're still talking heavy rainfall across the Mississippi River valley as Barry continues to move northward flooding a major threat as were still expect big. An additional two to four inches or so of rainfall in the region. There are couples funny so it was possible across Florida. A light heat and humidity the story Natalie across the southeast but across the southern plains as well to make her way to the northern plains that's what we're talking some pop up storms. Apartment they effort it and AccuWeather meteorologist atom Derosa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.