-
Now Playing: Time-lapse of storm enveloping New York City
-
Now Playing: Intense lightning strikes off the coast of Gulf Shores
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes against beautiful sunset
-
Now Playing: US beats England in World Cup semifinals in London
-
Now Playing: Miracle baby celebrates 16th birthday reuniting with doctors who saved her life
-
Now Playing: Mom upset with United Airlines after son is placed on the wrong flight
-
Now Playing: Mom thanks passenger who befriended 7-year-old son with autism during flight
-
Now Playing: Lightning storm shown in dramatic timelapse video
-
Now Playing: Mom located after toddler left at Sacramento fire station
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick speaks out against Nike ad showing shoes with Betsy Ross flag
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy helps solve violent rape case from 1990s
-
Now Playing: Pastor shunned for LGBT stance
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman details horrible conditions of migrant detention facility
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, July 2, 2019
-
Now Playing: College students hold vigil for slain classmate
-
Now Playing: Church pays medical debt for nearly 2,000 families
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old tennis star upsets 5-time Wimbledon champ Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: USWNT slams Britain after team manager accuses US of spying
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's son addresses drug addiction, relationships and corruption allegations
-
Now Playing: Investigation into sudden death of 27-year-old star MLB pitcher