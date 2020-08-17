-
Now Playing: Lightning strike hits transformer
-
Now Playing: Dancing traffic controller brightens drivers’ day
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver's emotional return to the track after crash
-
Now Playing: Husband speaks out after heroic effort to save wife from great white shark
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team announces historic new NFL leader
-
Now Playing: Officials issue extremely rare tornado warning amid fires
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170,000
-
Now Playing: Battle intensifies over reopening schools as COVID-19 crisis continues
-
Now Playing: Baby panda watch
-
Now Playing: Clock tower penthouse
-
Now Playing: This hack that makes your mask fit better is going viral
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for quadruple murder suspect outside of Detroit
-
Now Playing: Multiple officers shot while responding to call in Cedar Park, Texas
-
Now Playing: Violence erupts in 3 major cities
-
Now Playing: Two families united through vital organ donation
-
Now Playing: California wildfire spawns fire tornado amid heat wave
-
Now Playing: New video shows faceoff between Black Lives Matter protestors and Chicago
-
Now Playing: Dr. Deborah Birx pleads with nation to take COVID-19 restrictions seriously
-
Now Playing: Michigan police searching for quadruple murder suspect