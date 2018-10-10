Transcript for Limo driver had been cited for improper license before, state officials say

Breaking news on that limo crash in upstate New York we have just learned the son of the owner of the limo company prestige limo. Is in custody were also learning more about the limo driver police pulled over that little old driver at a checkpoint in Saratoga Springs in August. He was driving that same enough officers determined the driver did not have the proper license and he was told to stop driving. Police also notify the limo company and told them the vehicle was improperly registered prestige limousine. Has a checkered safety record including the limo in Saturday's crash. The crash left when he people dead since the Harry.

