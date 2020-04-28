Lion cubs born at Denver zoo

More
The sexes of the two cubs have yet to be determined.
1:00 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lion cubs born at Denver zoo
Okay. And okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The sexes of the two cubs have yet to be determined.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70393573","title":"Lion cubs born at Denver zoo","url":"/US/video/lion-cubs-born-denver-zoo-70393573"}