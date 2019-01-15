Transcript for Local youth activists calling allies to celebrate, join in 2019 Women's March

Big weekend here in Washington and across the country where women are holding their third annual. Women's march in support of women across this country it was a movement that sort of rose up after between sixteen campaign we saw women flood the streets here in Washington record numbers. Last year as well they're planning another march on the web one I think the speech did Vienna and Washington thousands expected here there are number of sister march is taking place nationwide including in Chicago. Were a group of young women there are a founding the young women's march of Chicago and joined drain a celebration and jasmine Marie Cruz she's. A nineteen year old college freshman from Chicago and also Cora haul worth. She's a high school sophomore Andy youth ambassador for the women's march great to see both ladies thank you so much for joining us. So what inspired you to step up and M and read this movement for this weekend in Chicago. Unit of risk is using yes I think it's. When I saw that Chicago didn't have a woman's march planned. A it was really disappointed NN I thought that it was important to Chicago to have a voice along with Washington in New York. Because Chicago such a diverse and inclusive place so I started a sister march and it's just grown into this and I'm very proud of it. And when I was asked to join island is very. Very happy that I was. That was got to be part of something and it added the women's march again because I'm I was a part of me first woman as much as a youth ambassador. And sell just joining it again we'll it really was. Just happy for me. That's great and obviously it's a big undertaking for both the view great to see that initiative UREX imagine your expected that turn out on Saturday. The end yes it's going to be pretty great where. About a thousand already planning and so are very excited about and. And what's your what's your message this year just memory what what's your most urgent priority. And that you're trying to get the word out about. I'm what I find time to get the word out about. Marry is going to be portraying inclusion and diversity. And we're trying to faithful are. The ending of violence against women and found we're tying to. Fight for environmental justice disability rights we have a very big list of things over going to be focusing on our very exciting thanks. All right fantastic what thanks for coming here in the effort Germany ABC news good luck to you this weekend just murmuring crews. And core haul worth both organizers of the young women's march in Chicago this weekend thanks ladies.

