Transcript for On Location: May 13, 2021

It's the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani remains in a Washington hospital diagnosed with the corona virus. He's 76 years old and has a history of health complications Giuliani says he's feeling good recovering quickly and keeping upward. Last week he traveled to Arizona and Michigan and Georgia appearing mostly mask is at legislative meetings and that alone. It raises suspicion of fraud and get a statement from camp says the former New York City mayor tested negative before traveling to each state and that he did not experience any symptoms were test positive for coach in nineteen until more than forty hours after his return. But Arizona's legislature is closing this week after at least thirteen lawmakers were in close contact with them. President from tweeting get better soon Rudy we will teary on. Orders saying hello Georgia over the weekend and tortured the president continued his claims of election fraud and while rallying support for two Republican senators and run off brings us. Governor good stop it very easily. If they knew what the hell it was snowing it's not then. Helped. Poland for the State's Republican governor to order a special session to overturn the results of the election which showed Joseph Biden winning Sunday night governor camp released a statement declaring that holding a special session in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law. Meantime most campuses coast gorgeous in it breaches were on the debate stage Sunday night incumbent Republican Kelly left her in her opponent reference rocking a wartime. The people of Georgia coming back together seek. And any other reason Democrats on all soft debated in empty podium as his opponent incumbent Republican DeDe produced refusing to participate. More than 33 million people in California now under strict stay at home orders. I can't and that he the new restrictions in California's major metro areas. Forcing bars hair salons and movie figures to close restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery only and gatherings of people from different households are prohibited. Across California nearly one in ten corona virus test is now coming back positive intensive care capacity at hospitals dropped. Below 15% this weekend and put in some counties. Defiance from law enforcement. Sheriffs in Riverside San Bernardino and orange counties are refusing to enforce the lock downs these closures and stay at home orders are flat reading. The metrics used for closures are unbelievably fault and are not represented him. True numbers. And are disastrous for nursing meanwhile California is not alone across the country more than a 101000. People are in the hospital with the virus. Nearly twice as many as a month ago ABC news getting a look inside this field hospital in Worcester Massachusetts. Were doctors say they're better prepared. This time. It's a little bit easier this time in the sense that we know how does that set things up we've learned a few things. And now an urgent warning for holiday shoppers the CDC recommends avoiding in store shopping and opting for curbside pickup instead. If you must go inside they say go off hours and only touch what you Clinton lied and used a just payment systems and but this morning hope is on the horizon. Pfizer's vaccine is being delivered to British hospitals today vaccinations begin they are tomorrow the vaccine could get the green light here in the west after this Thursday's FDA hearing.

