-
Now Playing: Americans forced to rely on food pantries during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: 26 million Americans now unemployed from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Antibody study suggests 14% of New Yorkers had coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Doctors seeing strokes in young COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Pork plant fears: CDC releases report on Smithfield plant
-
Now Playing: Footage released from shooting death of a bat-wielding civilian
-
Now Playing: Families come to the aid of veteran in need
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks sends gift to Australian boy named Corona
-
Now Playing: Virtual NFL draft conducted in commissioner's basement
-
Now Playing: More than 30 reported tornadoes in 5 states in 24 hours
-
Now Playing: Death rewrites timeline of US COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: Friends team up to bring free food to New Yorkers
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers line up to vote to pass new relief bill
-
Now Playing: Firefighter's infant daughter dies of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: US announces economic development funding for Greenland
-
Now Playing: Keke talks to Nancy Redd, author of "Bedtime Bonnet"
-
Now Playing: These preschool teachers for students with autism keep their classrooms connected
-
Now Playing: What will tonight's NFL draft look like?