Transcript for Long Island twin 2-year-olds were in cardiac arrest when police arrived: Commissioner

On behalf of all law enforcement our sincerest. Sincerest prayers and condolences. To the Campbell family for this horrific. Horrific incidents. I want to tell you that we work together using all resources in hopes of bringing a peaceful resolution to the Campbell family. Unfortunately. Jasmine. And you don't lives were cut short in the most tragic way imaginable. In law enforcement we have to separate our motion from our responsibilities. And I think I speak on behalf of everybody in law enforcement. But yesterday. Was very difficult. He's cases an uneasy in the impact us all and we would like to offer again our sincerest condolences to the Stanley. And friends adjustment Dina. Are 911 communications sent or received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 PM yesterday. A woman explained to the emergency complete operator that her daughter. Tonight a Campbell who was on another line was threatening to kill herself. And her twin two year old orders. A three way call between the ECO. Two Diana and her mother began. The call lasted nearly twelve minutes and during that time the ECO elicited as much information as possible. However to and I who was at times hysterical. Would not reveal her whereabouts. During that conversation tonight indicated. That the girls were already deceased. A massive search began involving multiple precincts and our aviation section. And Highway Patrol. We enlisted the assistance of the state police. Suffolk County park Rangers Suffolk County park police Southampton town police. East Hampton town police and the Coast Guard Montauk. We checked a number of locations in tonight his mother's home in mastic. Her home in Medford. Her children's daycare and Bramlet. And current and previous employment locations. In east of port and Westhampton. We also checked a location where her four year old son was located. And unharmed. While the search was on a similar process was initiated. She was entered into national crime information center and CIC. As a suicidal and homicidal missing person. Her license plate was brought crest throughout our police jurisdiction and to our partner agencies. Alerts and alarms are also placed on her license plate. Due to the nature of this emergency and accident circumstances sad circumstances telephonic GPS was conducted. Which helps lead us to her location. East Hampton town police officers located and I at the entrance to Montauk county park third house nature center. Tonight had parked her car in the anxious of the park walked to Montauk highway and started screaming at responding officers. To shoot her. During this chaotic time the officers took her safety safely into custody and located the girls in the car seats. In the vehicle both were in cardiac arrest. The officers attempted life saving efforts and the twins were transported by Montauk ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton hospital. Where they were pronounced dead a short time later. The girls had no outward signs of trauma an autopsy will be performed today to determine the exact cause of death. Campbell was transported to East Hampton police headquarters where homicide squad detectives charged her with two counts. Of murder in the second degree. She will be arraigned today in East Hampton town justice court. Again I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their systems. With their help we were able to locate Campbell and bring her to justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.