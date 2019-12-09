Los Angeles deputy city attorney kills wife and son in murder-suicide: Police

More
Eric Lertzman, 60, killed his wife Sandra and his 19-year-old son Michael, according to police.
1:46 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Los Angeles deputy city attorney kills wife and son in murder-suicide: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Eric Lertzman, 60, killed his wife Sandra and his 19-year-old son Michael, according to police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65565704","title":"Los Angeles deputy city attorney kills wife and son in murder-suicide: Police","url":"/US/video/los-angeles-deputy-city-attorney-kills-wife-son-65565704"}