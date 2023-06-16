'Lottery lawyer' sentenced for defrauding clients of $107 million

Jason Kurland promised his clients protection from swindlers but he ended up swindling them himself, a federal judge said Thursday as he sentenced Kurland to 13 years in federal prison.

June 16, 2023

