-
Now Playing: Hurricane Delta bears down on Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, October 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Nobel Peace Prize winner: Food is the ‘vaccine’ for hunger
-
Now Playing: New bodycam footage released in Breonna Taylor’s shooting
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19’s devastation on the arts
-
Now Playing: ‘Naked ballot’ fears in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: New York Jets close facility due to COVID-19, send players and coaches home
-
Now Playing: Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 shares journey from custodian to nurse practitioner
-
Now Playing: Former police officer charged with murder of unarmed Black man in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases resurge as colder weather moves in
-
Now Playing: Trump plans to resume in-person events at White House
-
Now Playing: Some suspects in Michigan plot were there when demonstrators stormed statehouse
-
Now Playing: High surf comes ashore in coastal Texas as Hurricane Delta nears
-
Now Playing: Glass Fire leaves scorched land in Napa Valley
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown- The state of the race
-
Now Playing: Broadway extends shutdown until June 2021
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnap plot foiled in Michigan
-
Now Playing: Michigan governor slaps back at President Trump