Transcript for Louisiana has reported 884 deaths and over 21,000 COVID-19 cases

We'll come in nineteen has cleans it more than 23000. Lives here in the United States and with the state of Louisiana one of the hot spots. Here to talk about what's happening there on the front lines at the state capital city. Is Baton Rouge mayor Sharon Weston broom. Mayor broom thank you so much for joining us and it today across Louisiana. 884. People have now died from corona virus within 21000 cases confirmed. We know the Baton Rouge head spike in deaths unfortunately over the we can give us a sense of how your city is doing how your holding up. Well our city is Dodd diligently complying with the us stay at home order. We do believe that we are seeing some belied at the end of the tunnel as it relates to law flattening the curve. And so we have been taking the initiative and I think this has helped does early goal line. Before we had our first case we started educating our people around cold that night routine and then we started setting up. Our own now a test inside a collaboration. Of local government and our local hospitals here. And that's certainly has helped flatten a Kirk indeed that this is that a big headline over the last couple of days. And certainly in your area as well we know that seven. Are all within the African American community so how is a state and your city responding to this. Over walling in disturbing statistic. Well what you're saying aiming for sure it is the intersection. Of poverty. And cold bit nineteen. Something that we have been aware of here in Louisiana. The high poverty rate the disinvestment that exist in many communities and self. All of what we are now doing of course is elevating the message. In our communities up disinvestment in our communities of color. About being alert and following the guidelines. That have been established to opt prevent the spread of cold that nineteen. I in our community. Right let's talk a ballot. Pastor Tony spell he is described. The stay at home order they're as a quote government over region he's vowed to continue practicing. When he calls our freedom of religion are you working. With other authorities to stop his services right now. We have already. The law enforcement in our area has already filed short charges he will have a date in court. But the bigger picture is. All of courts he's an anomaly. But we have hundreds of pastors and churches. Here in baton routes that are indeed complying. With the stay at home ordered they don't get the attention. Of course he's an anomaly he's getting the attention his numbers are inflated. And he is acting you're responsible for his congregation. And for those citizens and the surrounding area of the situation is being. Are monitored and he will have a day in court. Men as you say the majority of people are following the rules are not as important to note. Mayor brown yes thank you so much for being with us we appreciate your time in your service. Thank you so much.

