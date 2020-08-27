Transcript for Louisiana resident waits out storm at home

Coming want to bring in Beecher to read on the phone she lives in Lake Charles one of those hardest hit areas where we saw rob Marciano earlier. And each actually rode out the storm there with her mother and her sister feature Harry doing. I am aware of time that weird kind of hot because there's other powers out shall we don't have air conditioning. And we're internally can't have true. That's about. And looking outside now it's just getting lies. And it looks like there are huge trees beyond. Around here. What wasn't like riding out this storm overnight. It was scary. When it first came through the before dying came. We were all huddled in the bathroom. And with pillows ready to go over chanted you shouldn't. The house was shaking. Deter elected ground to a shaking each. And really distinguish shooting the hell constantly. It was pretty scary. What made you decide to stay. My mother is ninety years old and she's in a wheelchair. And she's very difficult to move it and it wouldn't have been. Good mentally prepared to move could so and we have lived our. My family put down here for a long time we're just cutting used to it wouldn't Wear off so our house is in town and it's. So we were worried about flooding. We're taking a look at a photo of your mother smiling we're so glad that you guys are okay. How difficult is that decision you know one year when you're looking at an elderly relative or anyone who can't. Easily be moved and yet authorities are telling you to get out or you may have to fend for yourself. Grade. It's a difficult decision. Barrett I think women the right learn it would have been too hard to find a place there. We could take her. Show. We weren't too concerned about it. We have sturdy how he was built in 1915. And we can have a good indoor room. Between noon we would be okay and. And now you say that you've you've done this before how old what are some of the other storms that you have. Sat through and this storm compare. Well actually they went very member I was pretty little I remember archery. And sixty shunt can and Carla. Aaron. I think this gun was a lot worse than those. A lot of work. But I'm looking out my window right now on the earnings over windows you're just torn out. What do you think you're gonna see when the sun comes up. Gosh I'm going to be taking a lot of pictures attain there actually used just upgraded I'm looking at one in the middle of the street. And it is a huge oak tree just lying there in the middle of the street. And beach are now you say that your house is dirty it's high it's well built them obviously not everybody can say that are you worried about your neighbors. Yes we know which neighbors stay to actually I would say about half are in English days. And we're gonna be checking on each other all stage I'm on a map where you can talk to your neighbors and we've been talking together on the light and can Wear off her letting people who dared to evacuate. Know what's going on here on that so that's kind of nourish. That is it was so she for the people who did leave I know can be really unnerving to leave your home. And then not know what kind of a condition is is I'm sure your bringing a lot of people some peace of mind there. But we also know that there are going I'm sorry go ahead. Nine out of Hispanics nine and they they had or cranky or letting it you know. Which there. So we know that there are already some road closures and a fact their argun there's going to be some flooding there's going to be some downed power lines. Are you worried about the prospect of rescues of search and rescue missions not being able to reach your area. Aaron Carter at all. And I don't think anyone in my and a nice never heard in Middletown. Minutes. I don't think England here's gonna need. Let skiing and if they do it looks to me like they can. Drive their own car. Get this. Extend many streets are now slated. You can run glad to hear that your area seems to have faired pretty well your house faired pretty well and more importantly you your sister and your mother. Faired pretty well be just days days we're so glad to hear you made it through the night I know what was a scary one but we're glad to hear that you guys are okay thank you for taking the time to talk to us. Thank you but I'm we appreciate it.

