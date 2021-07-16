How love in prison can teach appreciation: ‘Daily intimacies are so important’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Elizabeth Greenwood, author of the new book "Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons.”
6:32 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How love in prison can teach appreciation: ‘Daily intimacies are so important’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:32","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Elizabeth Greenwood, author of the new book \"Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78877081","title":"How love in prison can teach appreciation: ‘Daily intimacies are so important’","url":"/US/video/love-prison-teach-appreciation-daily-intimacies-important-78877081"}