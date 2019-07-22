Transcript for Luis Miranda on why Puerto Rico's protests are an important moment in history

Protestor this is much more than those offensive comments from our governor rose Sino which sparked these protests it's about economic frustration. It's also about corruption in the government there. I'll lot of people angry consumers think for simmering tensions over months erupting I wanna bring in someone who's familiar with that dynamic Luis Miranda joins us on the phone is the father of the Manuel Moran. Of course a Broadway fame also a long time New York City official and Hispanic advisor NATO. A Puerto Rico himself Louise thanks for for joining us how our viewers understand what this is really all about people who have been following this. That closely or how significant is this this moment right now Puerto Rican history. There are many men who the united. They Lauren went particularly acute what do people almost two years ago and confirmed that twenty it. Puerto Ricans who are American citizens. And bout went the Greek police that territory. Of the United States. So many will not know. Why it seemed important again. So what do we gain all living will be or opt for a very very noble prize. Ballroom in gold page on each year it is not all progressive not the most Puerto Ricans don't want to take some of these. Our job actually has paying. Historically. And seeing body I hate when people vehicle which support. Four dollars for what don't people. Our job it's still all remains the voices in the island youth congress in the United States is at the end of the day we can vote. But the only assurance at this school are going to be shoddy how much dollars for the Ito did. Hard will be structured upbeat that's our job. All there in those voices it. That in the wiese you know a lot of people watching this may also be surprised. About the talk of impeachment. Down on the island there have been eight US governors who've been removed from office by impeachment. I'd American history never before is being used in Puerto Rico. How significant do you think that push is right now down there to get rose Seau out now. Aren't I think our inaugural single. Continues this creates is part of the appropriate. In spite of the damaged. What is called into the I live in the last week. Crucial to be not Stop & Shop and Juan. Hundreds and hundreds of people would not able to bishops I want. I understand billion dollars up Puerto Rico back Levy. So he changed over and over being we need. Yesterday. Let you were wondering what we election. Off every one who got what he needs students who are acutely shy tomorrow so lean speech meant. Change going to be the alleged avenue. You know Puerto Rico closed due to ship its. Don't follow the process and few days. Cool off between Jewish. Today in a body the legislature in quite critical by the house went equal. Our supporters supposed to give of the documents. Ought to go let you keep it to house. Just like in the United States being played the leak which the house. Will be gains. Are they impeachment procedure. They're supposed to get the document to see you there is a not evidence to be we gain on the beachfront caught those. Against that governor. Well also as thousands take the streets the political process impeachment under way as well a dramatic day. In San Juan and across Puerto Rico Luis Miranda thank you so much political consultant. Father of the name Omar and and a native of Puerto Rico thanks for joining us.

