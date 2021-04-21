LZ Granderson: ‘My prayer is that this becomes a trend’

More
ABC News contributor LZ Granderson reacts to the Derek Chauvin murder conviction and if this case represents progress toward police reform.
5:42 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LZ Granderson: ‘My prayer is that this becomes a trend’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:42","description":"ABC News contributor LZ Granderson reacts to the Derek Chauvin murder conviction and if this case represents progress toward police reform.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77205011","title":"LZ Granderson: ‘My prayer is that this becomes a trend’","url":"/US/video/lz-granderson-prayer-trend-77205011"}