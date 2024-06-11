Machine-gun conversion device prompts 'next level' gun violence: Experts

According to a 2023 report, law enforcement agencies seized 5,454 guns with machine-gun conversion devices at crime scenes between 2017 and 2021, which is a 570% increase in the five-year period.

June 11, 2024

