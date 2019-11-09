Magazine with Barbecue Editor adds Taco Editor

What's better than spending all day thinking about, writing about and eating tacos? Getting paid for it.
0:49 | 09/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Magazine with Barbecue Editor adds Taco Editor
A fruity and Texas has found his dream job wrapped up in a talker shell Jose were locked has spent a decade reading about the traditional Mexican dish. Next Wednesday he will write for the first time at the top go editor of Texas monthly. A lot was born in Puerto Rico and he says it's taco passion came from his wife who is Mexican American. He calls them off force. For good. I would totally agree with them and and I called her shapes forms sides this crisis soft. I was edge Sox fans. All the ways. All types four years ago you wrote the 120 tacos you must eat before you die would have all one point 81 in I would. A hundred for the books of doctor magazine also the barbecue editor who weren't. I'm out of here.

