Everybody bought into the briefing her mind Devin Dwyer with deputy political director Mary Alice parks a big day in Washington. And on the impeachment front we're gonna help you break it down. And the big headlines the fast moving developments of the past a couple of days today we heard from the whistle blower Mary Alice the person who started this whole. Saga into motion the person who came forward. Are voting nine peach letter. To the head to the Intelligence Committees of the senate and the house detailing behavior he had been. Made privy to in the White House from White House officials it was declassified. I today made public in what he details and here is an urgent concern about the book the president's phone call also his efforts. That he see saw in the White House to lock down that call. And then a pattern of behavior he describes as Rudy Giuliani the president's personal attorney here is what you see on page want to truly encapsulates the entirety. Of this complaint at the very top. The whistleblower rights in the course of my duties I received information from multiple US government officials at the president of the United States. Is using the power of his office to solicit. Interference from a foreign country. In the two point one US election the interference includes he says among other things pressuring a foreign leader to investigate. One of the president's main domestic political rivals of course that's Joseph Biden. I and that for presidents a transcript of that call released yesterday corroborates that. But this complaint goes even further it later in the report. The biggest revelation today the whistle blower writes that according to White House officials I spoke with. This was not the first time under this administration that a presidential transcript was placed into weak cold world levels system. Solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive rather than national security sensitive information. All of this cooperated in a letter also released today Mary Alice by the inspector general who said this complaint is urgent and appears credible. Look and listen whistle blower says a multiple occasions in his or her complaint. That this was secondhand information that says that they were not privy to a lot of this. In person but I was struck by how. There was a blur as in their sourcing they're multiple times or they say specifically if their information they learn from US officials. In in working government or agency capacity if there are other times though it it was a blur says. They hear she learned of things from White House officials again very precise. I was also struck by the fact that. The 25 presidential phone call. Actually the tale almost identically to what we saw in that transcript metal from the White House. Just yesterday so you get the sense of this was a lower with the theory informant and the information was highly accurate. It's like a legal brief for road map for investigators to go chased down all things other officials that you pointed out have been privy to the information. Even if the whistle blower heard second hand. And then exactly and then what are also goes a step further and says that that. Behavior by the White House and the alleged behavior of the possible are alleging that the White House was engaged in. To move documentation from that call to a separate served huge deal here's deal and and with Amare goes further to say that. Here she thinks that with a basically an admission of wrongdoing wrote. This set of actions underscore to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired. Again brightest it was a legitimate call why would you go through these extraordinary steps unprecedented steps to high and I think we're gonna see a lot more questions from Democrats on that part. Was worm. The White House officials engaged. In some behavior to. Keep this call ended the documents pertained it is called the Erie secret. And of course all of this initially blocked to congress and the public by the Director of National Intelligence he's the man. Very is there Joseph McGuire former admiral of the navy longtime public servant. Generally seen as a nonpartisan straight shooter but this is the man who really at the center of the firestorm today had to explain why there was a delay. In making at this referral of the complaint to congressional investigators. Here's how he answered that question why he said with in the report could be bad for the country. Director whether it's this president. Or any president. Do you believe it is okay for the present a United States to pressure a foreign. Country into helping him or her won an election. A congressman heck I believe that no one is above the law that would discuss what we think complies with the law. So it is illegal to solicit no I can't answer that I go to cancer I can't reconcile your two statements is it okay for a president. To pressure any precedent. To pressure a foreign government for help to win an election it is. Unwarranted it is unwelcome but it is bad for the nation to have outside interference and he foreign cure. Really amounted Mary Alice to the first official impeachment hearing. That will not be having in this process absolutely and that's so much of that conversation. Actually didn't deal with the substance of the call. But you saw Democrats Vieri concerned with protecting the credibility of the whistle blower. And drilling down on why the Director of National Intelligence went to the White House and went to the Justice Department. Seeking guidance you can tell that the chairman Adam ship. Thought that in many ways that might have been inappropriate because. Members aimed at making an independent of the president and the attorney general are named in the can win the argument goes of course they would want this to come out because it involves them so. But it is of course now out and now gonna. Dennis and that somebody played there from the director nationals on a sank but beginning at the crux of this. That it's possible. Putting pressure on foreign leader is not illegal but does that make it appropriate and it's important to remember that the whole impeachment process. Is it not really a process of of crimes in some way not. Courts that are gonna do these hearings if politicians and dignity he's hearings it's an innately political process. So we start to see a very interesting question of can something not be explicitly illegal but still amount to an impeachable offense. Yes so much of this boils down to what is and isn't appropriate and whose eyes it's appropriate where the president stands and that's more on that. To compliments for Katherine fall there's in the conversations she's cover the hearing today for us. Up on Capitol Hill hey Catherine after this hearing now that we talked about some of the details in the complaint chairmanship came out. I was asked by our reporter Ben Siegel what is next where is this committee going to go would they want to talk to. What can you tell us about where we go from here. Yet once it cannot novices at this hour turned in a little bit about. What you were saying earlier with Mary Alice he's said that this complaint what it does is it provides a road map. For their investigation. Whether investigative efforts he said he wants to know. I'm more about what the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani I had this book called he had with his feelings with Ukraine as you know he's mentioned multiple times. In the transcript of that call but he won it goes so far as to say. They will be subpoena ain't if they will subpoena for additional transcripts of other calls it's unclear if Schiff what ask for Giuliani's testimony I'm told by sources that that's not. Entirely likely at this point but he does. I want to speak to people who would have some knowledge of Giuliani's involvement here so when he says this he says that he found. Day acted that Director of National Intelligence credible. I'm now whether. He agrees with his handling of that you saw that Democrats didn't agree with the handling that's how they waited to turn this complaint over publicist says that this was very informative. In that this is all public and that it provides a roadmap that. They capture what are we hearing from Republicans both on and off the committee about what they heard today. And I have read now in its complaint what are they saying about the content. I've whistle blowers Alan. If the Republicans are obviously trying to undermine the credibility on this whistle blower the most power says that he. Had the information secondhand but I think it's important to point out that in that he. The whistle blower talks about multiple. Officials White House officials who. Would it. Certainly got the information from this possible are happy information from sleeping. The committee the Democrats want to hear from those White House officials. Arm but Republicans are saying that because this person. Says that the information secondhand about undermines his account however some Republicans that I caught up with today I asked if and they want to hear from these other White House officials and they sent while we wanna hear from people who have have more firsthand knowledge of the account. A cat and I was struck by the fact that none of the Republicans in the hearing room today. Came to the president's defense over the substance of that call. There was no one's saying that what they read in the transcript. Was okay actually saw one Republicans explicitly admit he was very concerned by what he read in the transatlantic calls that seem to be a dividing line. Quietly and an awesome here is there definitely is. A shift that this could be a little bit of a breaking point four Republicans are going. Obviously we're we're going to be watching them closely the people who aren't coming to the president's defense or some close allies of the president congressman mark meadows for example Lindsey Graham you've heard from him we aren't seeing Republicans. Starting it to break with and he sank. This is concerning and they want to know more. They capture no real quickly finally wrap this up congress is really can now draw these fireworks he'll leave town for two weeks. So we her atoms of say that they're going to be working through the recent. But now what he means by that I think that just means that they'll be doing the committee work. We haven't heard any word yet from democratic leadership that they're going to cancel recess seven but. It's possible. Our captain Paul this force and they help thanks so much let's jump over now the at the White House reaction. To all of this the president is back in Washington after much of the week up in New York of course course says this is unfolding. You could almost feel it when their helicopter. Touchdown at the White House says he's here he's started tweeting he did going to the White House without Sany need pain but he. I made comments at the airport let's bring in Rachel Scott she's our. Are right trump campaign reporter also up on Capitol Hill today did some reporting that there Catherine. We're seeing the tweet their from the president he's air I'm sorry Rachel Scott. The president's great attacking the whistle blower secondhand information it's so much and this has been corroborated hour. Yeah and they don't Helton president are in a campaign to discredit this whistle blow right here taking issue the president is with the fact that the whistle blower. Heard this information second Canon decided and that complaint you here to witness you see the whistle blowers citing the fact that. He heard this from other White House officials describe this as disturbing thing that the president could potentially be abusing his power formed his own gain and so while the Democrats will remember this as the week that they were given the road map to continue their investigations were impeachment. The White House the president that some campaign they see this as the week that the president's solidified his re election victory they are fun everything off them. Of this the trunk campaign released this statement they are also working hard to discredit the whistle blower on social media they are calling an eight hardest thing. Bigger bureaucrat with no direct knowledge who was represented by an attorney. For Hillary Clinton so they're clearly trying to make this a clear and stark partisan divide by discrediting that whistle blower but remember the inspector general did dean that whistle blower complaint credible. And of urgent concern the while the president. Has continued to defend his call describing it as pitch perfect saying that nothing was done wrong the White House some worry about college Democrats say is is the textbook case of abuse of power. For the president of the United States they say that summary is exhibit a and I'm sure they're saying now this whistle blower complaint that they now have their hands on. Is exhibit B seven. And Mary Alice I am struck by as ritual was talking about there at their response to this isn't to attack the facts in fact. It seems like there's no dispute of the facts that a call was had what was discussed. And that day mini case Rudy Giuliani was over and you crates of free in the White House response isn't to dispute some of the facts here. It's chewed and you say that as a political motivation in leaking this. It's and did you. You do your point earlier this debate over appropriateness that even if this is it all happen which it appears that does it was entirely incorporate a totally different view of what is and isn't appropriate. Randy saw that the president yes saints on his press conferences where instead of answering the questions he deflected. Fire back on political rivals passed in president was quick to side Middle East aren't mentioning Hillary Clinton and President Obama let alone Joseph I didn't. Do you think independent viewers. Voters are going to be like that Jesse in this mean they're really the audience here politically right absolutely no independent voters has in the way that Rachel sentiment the president's team with fundraising off in this solar Democrats you have a half a dozen democratic candidates. Running for president against president trump. Of course sitting members of congress and they are out there on the campaign trail talking loudly about this too. They're convinced that move to impeach actually right revs up their democratic. And the president says he's gonna possibly look at some legal remedies to this here's what he said a short time ago at Andrews Air Force Base. What these guys are doing Democrats are doing in this country isn't as space and it shouldn't bail out they should be a way of stopping it. May be legally through the courts. But then had a tie up our country we can't talk about gun regulation. We can't talk about. Any thing because frankly this out tied up this sounds good up nothing gets done except when I do it. Rachel Scott any rare reporting you having heard anything from the White House about what the president could be talking about there with the courts is. Henson to head scratched. Right exactly seven and I do you got it when it just points he lagging not that we just got from the Biden campaign actually they just released this statement on this calling today's revelations. Make the situation much rotten worsen also reference the DN I'm acquires testimony this morning. They released this statement that that in part today we confirmed that president signed up for to a foreign country in urban inner inner vina in our domestic politics. And we're not confined to a single call but instead part of larger months long campaign for the fighting campaign obviously out with this that. And add Mary Alice said Democrats and Republicans both fund raising off of this I was told yesterday by an RNC official but that some campaign and the RNC have raised. More than five million dollars. Fund raising often the case for impeachment that they don't leave. The Democrats have the question though as you guys mentioned now with how is going to settle with voters right I traveled the country I talked to voters in different parts and key battleground states as well we know that most of them thought that the -- report was just to walk right TD allies are too long didn't read it but that is broken down very simple and so the question is now Howell. How does the fact that those independent voters how will this affect those Democrats that came out when this impeachment inquiry and that was battleground districts that vote for president trump. In 2016 but also where a Democrat won in 28. Pirates of Scott force up on Capitol Hill thanks so much Rachel so much of this saga now of turns to the whistle blower who is this person. Why did they come for what was their motivation Mike Levine is our senior investigator for a reporter he's here with us now to talk a little bit more about this. We should say Mike that just before you came on the show here we are getting some new reporting from the New York Times LA times about the whistle blower in the president's attacks in the whistle blower its reaction to that. The president apparently this morning at the UN mission in New York City call this person close to a spy. Saying that you know we used to do in the old days wound were spar with spies in treason right lease to handle little differently. Then we do now that's reporting by the New York Times. Suggesting perhaps that the presence can go after this person pretty aggressive way. I think they're already has. In some criticism lodged at this whistle blower. Know what's most important about who this whistle blower is that they is that is that it's a person put together complaints. That trumps O and acting director of national intelligence and the inspector general of the intelligence community. Deemed allegations credible and serious. There's somebody in the intelligence community arraignments put up for what we do know is why we don't know about this person but there's a good bit we've been able to glean from. Both the complaint this person submitted. And the testimony today it's an employee and intelligence communities someone that didn't directly witness this information but is gathered it from other officials right. That's right for more than a dozen officials they brought this information together. And they said in the complaint that they are quote deeply concerned about what they heard so that's why they filed with complete about this question of political bias. We saw that the inspector general did write that key note is sung that and this year arguable political buys that did affect him. But the president's can seize on yes and I think that's why after hearing today you saw Democrats really and some Republicans trying to set of the fact that this whistle blower at least the allegations are credible and deserve to be investigated merit and in fact as you say the here's how he answered. You don't believe the whistle blowers a political hack into U director. I believe that yes I said before mister chairman. I believe the whistle blow apart it is our operating in good shape as well than they had is mourning the loss they couldn't be in good faith that they were. Acting as a political hack are that. Mr. chairman my job is to support and leave the entire intelligence community. That individual. Works for me therefore it is my job to make sure that I support and defend that person. You don't have any reasoned accuse them of disloyalty to our country or suggests or beholden to some other country I do. Sir absolutely not. I believe that the whistle blower followed the steps every step of the way. However the statute was wind in this situation. Involving the president that the United States who is not in the intelligence community or matters underneath my supervision. Did not meet the criteria for purchase or I'm to assess him up the whistle blower right now I think the whistle blow it did the right thing. I think you follow the law every step of the way. Do the right thing. Yeah you know Democrats that this hearing really tried to head off some and then I think she's on the Russian Muller probe which was the person who first brought the allegations basically got criticized all the time Christopher steal they're trying to prevent that it's time they sure are girls trying to bolster. Indeed the importance of whistle blowers generally in our art history and in our politics let's bring in somebody who knows something. About American whistle blowers Alison staggers the author. A new book whistle blowers honesty in America from Washington to trop also a professor at Middlebury university. It is great to see you Alison thanks for coming in. I was struck today as it all this talk about the importance of whistle blowers are also a debate going on Mary Alice touched on it earlier. You know about the appropriateness of these people coming forward are they loyal are being disloyal RD trainers you write in the book. Early on whistle all whistle blowers are leaguers. You say but not all leaguers. Our whistle blowers sneakers expose secrets but secrets are not always a cover up for me misconduct even if they're revelation. Can often embarrass individuals and destroy careers whistle blowers expose lies. And wrongdoing how I actually think about this person in the middle this case. Well I think it's critically they meet the definition or whistle went through all appropriate channels as the acting. Whistle blowing is not a partisan issue. Despite how politicians and the president might want to spin it it's an American ship. It my book has a history it was along an America that really illuminates. How extorting near the current situation. Today really it is where you got the intelligence community doing unprecedented things. And you also have the White House doing unprecedented things but. It's important to realize that whistle blowing is in America's DNA we have a sober protections 1770. Before the ratification of the constitution. And that's the reason why you get unanimous agreement. From the senate at this complaint to come forth. We saw Republicans this morning really drilling down on his sentence in the complaint. But the with a blower admits that he or she was not a direct witness to most of the events described. Is that common or opener whistle blowers exactly direct witnesses to what they are blameless Klein. Well this is an extra earning circumstance so it's not common but I think when you wouldn't historical context you can really see. At the intelligence community has been blowing the whistle on Donald trop. Since he entered office and I go through this in my book so this is just really. The tip of an iceberg and important thing I think to realize that the current circumstance despite. Hurricane. Connor accusations. And the strong language and the president is that there seems to be evidence of a cover. So congress needs to investigate and the truth will come to light and was little whistle blowers help. And in a can you speak it all Allison to this allegation that this is. But politically motivated the president says this person had an agenda of the IG said they were some in d'isere. A potential political bias and then there was Rudy Giuliani just are a couple hours a go to the Atlantic. Said it is impossible. That the whistle blower is a hero and I'm not I will be the hero Rudy Giuliani said. These are these morons when this is over I will be the hero I mean. There are this clearly politics at play here how can we be so sure certain that this person was acting in good faith. Look where you can be certain is to read my book because I basically. It was a blur as always pay a high price for coming forward and if you if you understand. That was blowing is exposing corruption. Or the use of public office for private gain and the obvious response is to try to spin it as a partisan issue. But that's the most important thing to realize it's not artists partisan issue it's an American line. And we need to get to the bottom what entails and I think this is going to be a story with. Deep roots. That's for sure very timely book Allison sing or whistle blowers honest the American Washington cover have to have you back we have a lot more questions where Allison thank you so much looked out for coming on great to see you on the impeachment battle. Has certainly ground the twice when he democratic campaign to a halt in some respects this debate has been overshadowed by. What does he Q is taking place in this town but some of the candidates now speaking out about this impeach a process Andrew Yang stopped by the briefing room. A short time ago we asked him how he feels about what went down today. Andrea thanks so much for joining us this we Q actually came out. One of the last democratic presidential candidates to come out in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry you said you think it's the right path forward. We're change for you. Well I've made in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi where I think that in some ways impeaching the president plays into his hands politically. Impeachment unlikely to succeed given the Republican controlled senate. And every moment that the stories about Donald Trump that's a moment that Democrats are presenting a new vision for the country that can actually help move us forward. But at this point you have the president colluding with foreign leaders and putting pressure on them to. Kneecap political rivals. And cover it up and so at some point you have to move forward with impeachment. So I think that Nancy Pelosi has done the right thing. You just said it obviously won't accomplish much over and the Republican controlled senate so many. Democrats this issue is divided Democrats lot of Democrats say this should simply be fought out at the ballot box why not. Just weighed in and take this to the voters in the election what do you what do you think in impeachment effort led by Nancy plus who will actually accomplish. Well my plan is to be there to be Donald Trump at the ballot box and Tony 20s and I am one of only two candidates in the democratic field that 10%. Trump supporters said they will support. In the general election so I am not optimistic that we're going to to successfully get him out of office I expect him to be there for me to defeat in Tony Tony. It's LC Gabbert morning year rivals in this race is said she wouldn't pursue impeachment at this time. Did you think that position should be disqualifying fervor for her to get the party's nomination. I don't think you should be disqualifying. You know if you look at composition. Sent it it it's a reasonable stance to say this might end up. Not being the rate move but I'm on the though camp now that. Given the president's latest actions impeachment is a right past. I if you we've been watching this extraordinary. Committee hearing I know you've been meeting with the ladies of the view that the Fed having been watching minute by minute but you have been following this explosive. Narrative that's unfolded over the past week what would you. Have asked what would you want to know from the Director of National Intelligence if you were on that committee today. Well I I I have been fascinated by the testimony. And to me that the real question is app do you get this set of information this complaints. Then what's the process through which that information gets conveyed today congress. And that's. Really been the catalyst to this whole investigation. Was this complaint. So I think that we're learning a lot and one of them upsides to impeachment is that we'll learn more in the days ahead. That in that is for sure is these hearings do unfolded got to ask you about the front runner one of the front runners in your race Joseph Biden at the center of this. Controversy. Of course do you think that. He and being embroiled in this in direct battle with the president do you think it makes him in any way less electable. I don't the American people are very Smart dust the trump administration. And Donald Trump himself personally. Digging for some sort of ammunition I don't think that affects showing the lead as in. In the least. All right it doesn't affect Joseph Biden not in the least Molly Nagel covers the Biden campaign force and is here now serves part of that answer. Yes it given that the fact that this is sort of embroiled him in quite a controversy. Yeah I you know I think in Joseph Biden is really banking on the fact that this is gonna show that. Donald Trump is on and on acceptable in the presidency and they say that there's only shows that Joseph Biden needs to be percent. To replace him to replied to bring that fast ability to doing today and it's in this he is actually out in LA he's doing three fundraisers out there aren't. So we don't expect to necessarily hear from him posse fundraising announcements he is indeed fundraising half of this we've seen a couple of emails come thorough fund raising specifically off of that's the one most recently Ashe shows a picture of Joseph Biden watching Donald Trump. Talk about this and saying imagine without I would Joseph Biden is thinking right now. All right Sarah time minus a continent that candidate today agreed to have our deputy political director Mary Alice parks Molly Natal where this is always followed all that's where Devin Dwyer Washington a packed show. Come back tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time hear the briefing room on ABC news live up to see them.

